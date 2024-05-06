Chase Portrait Sits Pretty At Top For Shannon’s

MILFORD, CONN. — Leading Shannon’s Fine Art Auctioneers’ May 2 Fine Art auction was an 1897 portrait by American artist William Merritt Chase, titled “Portrait Of Caroline Allport.” The oil on canvas painting was signed “Wm. M Chase,” and descended in the family of the sitter. It had additional provenance to Madron Gallery in Chicago, and a private collection in Michigan. The most unique aspect of this portrait was the original handwriztten letter that came with it, from the artist to the parents of the sitter. Bidders pushed it to $118,750, near the high end of its $80/120,000 estimate. A private collector placed the winning bid. A further review of the auction’s results will be in an upcoming issue.