ELGIN, ILL. — Original comic strip art from Charles Schulz (1922-2000), took the top spot at Bunte Auction Services’ July 30 decorative art and fine art auction when an iconic Peanuts original Sunday comic strip from October 23, 1966, sold at $33,600, with premium.

The ink on thick illustration card, was signed on the upper left, and copyrighted 1966 by United Feature Syndicate, Inc.; it is about 15 3/8 by 22 ½ inches, and shows an irate Lucy chasing Snoopy who has stolen her shoe—and Charlie Brown steps in to change to mood.

The day saw many pieces of original comic strip art from Charles Schulz (Peanuts), Chester Gould (Dick Tracy), Alfred Anoriola (Kerry Drake), Rick Fletcher, and others all crowding into the top lots. For further information, www.bunteauction.com or 847-214-8423. A full review of the sale will be in a future issue.