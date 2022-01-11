Charles Neville Lewis, 93, Barometer Expert

Charles Neville Lewis sailed to a place of peace on December 26, 2021, at the age of 93. An intrepid adventurer, worldwide navigator, master barometer restorer and loving husband and father, he will be sorely missed by everyone his life touched.

Neville was born in Detroit in 1928 to Nima and Charles Lewis. In 1951, he joined his grandmother’s business, Neville Antiques in Haverford, Penn., which featured fine early American and English furniture. Neville Antiques was a mainstay of the antique trade in the Philadelphia region through 1975. Every year, he participated in the Philadelphia Antiques Show and numerous other shows of fine antiques in New York, Boston and other parts of the northeast region.

On June 19, 1948, he married Louise Avery Smith. They raised five children. Neville’s passion for sailing led him to circumnavigate the world from 1975 thru 1979 with his wife and youngest son on their ketch, Southern Cross. Crossing the Pacific, Indian and South Atlantic Oceans provided Neville a plethora of great tales of sailing and cultures far from home.

Neville and Louise moved to Cushing, Maine, in 1986 where they lived year-round on Maple Juice Cove. From there, even into his 90s, Neville owned the Barometer Shop and was the country’s preeminent expert on antique barometer restoration. He served as president of the Maine Antique Dealers Association and the Cushing Historical Association and volunteered with the Rockland Red Cross.

Charles Neville Lewis is survived by his devoted wife, Louise, of 73 years and five children: Nima Marsh, Dr Neville Lewis, Bruce Lewis, Sydney Lewis and Christopher Lewis. He has nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Per his request, no funeral services will be held. Donations may be made to the Cushing Maine Historical Society, PO Box 110, Cushing, ME 04563.