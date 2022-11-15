Charles Coffin Curlews Bring $81,000 At Guyette & Deeter - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: November 15, 2022
EASTON, MD. — On November 9 and 10, Guyette and Deeter conducted its fall decoy sale, which was unusually strong in decorative carvings by Frank Finney and other makers. Topping the auction was a pair of circa 1850-75 curlews made by Charles Coffin on Nantucket. They had provenance to both the Thomas Figge collection and a private West Coast collection and sold for $81,000. A rigmate pair of mallards by the Ward brothers provided the second highest price of $60,000. Also from the Ward Brothers was a large decorative carved bald eagle that topped the decorative carving category at $48,000. A bird tree with 21 songbirds carved by Frank Finney earned $32,400. A large selection of duck calls and a large group of fish carvings were among other highlights. A zinc cigar store Indian did well as did sporting paintings by Edmund Osthaus and Aiden Lassell Ripley. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; a full report will follow.
November 15, 2022
November 15, 2022
November 15, 2022
