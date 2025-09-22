Charles “Charlie” Hummel, Scholar, 92 - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

WILMINGTON, DEL. — Charles F. Hummel, whose life’s journey spanned from 1932 to 2025, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 14, leaving behind a legacy as a distinguished scholar, devoted mentor and passionate steward of American arts and culture. His wisdom, generosity and deep commitment to his field continues to touch the lives of countless students, colleagues, friends and family.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Marlene Simons Hummel (his life-long love); four children: Mark Hummel, Jonathan Hummel (Devon Beckford), Laura Hummel (Bob Bodan) and Jeffrey Hummel; eight grandchildren: Jason, Alex, Charlie, Claire, Henry, Katie, Maddie and Dani; and two great-grandchildren: Kaylee and Logan. He is also survived by his brother, Robert William Hummel. He was predeceased by two brothers: Gerald and Frederick. Charlie was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. Early on, it was clear that he excelled in academics and was promoted to several grades ahead of his age. Charlie had an interest in history and was lucky to have great mentors at The City College of New York who were instrumental in steering him to the master’s program in early American culture at the University of Delaware.

As he was just at the beginning of his career he served in the US Army Counterintelligence Corps from 1956-58 and the US Army Reserves from 1958-62, when he was given an honorable discharge.

Charlie began working at Henry Francis du Pont Winterthur Museum as a curatorial assistant in 1955. By 1989, he had been named senior deputy director of Winterthur for the Museum and Library Department and he was an adjunct professor in the Art and History Departments of the University of Delaware and Academic Programs at Winterthur. His teaching included graduate level courses on the American craftsman to 1790 and museum management. In 1989, the Mid-Atlantic Association of Museums presented him with the Katherine Coffey award for distinguished achievement in the museum profession.

He officially retired in 1991 but did not have a “rocking chair retirement.” By resolution of the Board of Trustees, Winterthur awarded him the title of curator emeritus on September 23, 1991. From 1985-92, he was a member of the Advisory Committee of the Getty Trust for the Museum Management Institute. He served as secretary of the American association of Museums, 1988-92, after two terms on its Council and Board of Trustees. He served on the National Museum Services Board of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, appointed by President William Jefferson Clinton, from 1994 to 2002. He is a former trustee of the Philadelphia Society for the Preservation of Landmarks and the Wood Turning Center of Philadelphia. He was a member of the National Council of Strawbery Banke Museum and served on its Nominating and Collection Committees. He was a trustee of The Chipstone Foundation and the Mount Pleasant Foundation.

In 2012, he received the Distinguished Service to Museums award from the American Association of Museums and the Allied Professionals Special Recognition Award from the American Institute for Conservation of Historic and Artistic Objects. As a fellow of the Winterthur Program in Early American Culture, the University of Delaware awarded him a Master of Arts degree in 1955 and an honorary doctor of fine arts degree in 2013.

His second and final retirement took place in August 2022, after 69 years of association with the Henry Francis du Pont Museum of American decorative Art.

Charlie was the author of several books, most notably With Hammer in Hand: The Dominy Craftsmen of East Hampton, New York, and numerous articles. He had more than 60 years of lecturing throughout the United States and Europe. He was also involved in Jacqueline Kennedy’s redesign of the White House and the restoration of the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel.

Charlie was an active member of the Unitarian Church in Sharpley, devoted to the choir and serving on numerous committees.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, October 5, at the Visitor Center at Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library, at 5105 Kennett Pike in Wilmington.

In lieu of flowers, Charlie requested donations to the Art Conservation Department, University of Delaware; Winterthur Museum, Library and Garden; Tremaine Scholarship Fund, City College of New York; Stawbery Banke Museum or Center for Art in Wood.