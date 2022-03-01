Chanel Couture Evening Gown Wows At Augusta

BELLOWS FALL, VT. — Advertised as “new treasures spanning four centuries,” Augusta Auction Company’s February 22 “Virtual Vintage – Wonders For Your Wardrobe” auction did not disappoint, with about 200 years separating some of the top lots in the sale. At the head of the sale was a circa 1987 Chanel couture silk velvet evening gown with short cap sleeves, sweetheart neckline, deep keyhole back and train, which realized $6,250 against an estimate of $1,2/1,500. The gown had been modeled by Ines de La Fressange during the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 1987/1988 show in Paris on July 27, 1987.

