Chandelier From John Nelson Reaches Lofty Heights For Andrew Jones

LOS ANGELES — Andrew Jones Auctions has been selling works from the collection of Los Angeles antiques dealer Nelson since October 2021. The third sale, which took place on February 27, followed the “white glove” status of the two previous sales, with all 278 lots finding buyers. Leading the sale at $23,750, and selling to an American buyer, was a Louis XVI-style gilt bronze and cut glass 28-light chandelier that had been estimated at $5/7,000. Driving interest in the late Nineteenth Century chandelier was its impressive scale and beautiful chased detailing to the bronze frame.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A full report to follow.