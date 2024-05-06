Champney Painting Scores Mountainous Victory At Tremont

SUDBURY, MASS. — Out of 338 lots offered at Tremont’s May 5 Single Owner Collection of Fine Arts auction, a landscape painting, titled, “#154 N.H. Lake Scenery, Mt Chocorua in the Distance,” by Benjamin Champney, was the highest selling. The 1856 painting depicted the large Mount Chocorua valley and surrounding lake, with figures and cattle throughout. It was thought to be the Champney landscape exhibited in 1856 at the Boston Athenaeum and was signed and dated. The painting was housed in its original oval format frame, and was in original condition. It far exceeded expectations, trading hands at $29,760, including premium, against a $14/18,000 estimate. A future issue will discuss more highlights from the sale.