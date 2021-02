PHILADELPHIA – A first edition of French explorer Samuel de Champlain’s second book, Les Voyages du Sieur de Champlain, Paris, 1613, sailed to a final price of $201,600, including premium, against a $40/60,000 expectation, the top lot at Freeman’s books and manuscripts auction on February 18. Two parts in one, it was illustrated with three engraved folding plates, eight engraved folding maps, 13 in-text engravings and one woodcut diagram. Containing the journals, maps, etc., of its author’s four voyages to America, in 1604, 1610, 1611 and 1613, the volume deals very fully with the natural history of the country, its soil and products, and is especially minute in its description of the manners, customs and habits of the Indians. Samuel de Champlain was the single most important factor in the initial success of French attempts at gaining a foothold in America. He spent the majority of his life in New France and devoted considerable energy to its success. He crossed the Atlantic more than 20 times, going back and forth to encourage and maintain support for the venture. Watch for a full review of the sale in an upcoming issue.