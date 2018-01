NEW YORK CITY — The beloved New York Ceramics & Glass Fair, which opened with its preview on January 17, continues through January 21 at the National Bohemian Hall at 321 East 73rd Street (between First and Second Avenues). Year after year, it draws a celebrated roster of devoted collectors, museum curators and interior designers who are certain to encounter a superb mix that ranges from contemporary studio pottery by international ceramists to Eighteenth Century Staffordshire with everything under the sun in between. A taste of the historical is shown here in a couple of pieces displayed by Polka Dot Antiques, Waccabuc, N.Y., a unique creamware “Drinking Tea” teapot that from 1718 to today was in continuous possession of the family. We’ll be providing a complete wrap-up of the show later in our print edition. For information, www.nycceramicsandglass.com or 929-265-2850.