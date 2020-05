SARASOTA, FLA. – A rare folio of celestial chromolithographs by Etienne Trouvelot, sold to a private collector for $49,980 when it was offered at Sarasota Estate Auction on May 10 in a spring sale of fine art and Asian works of art. The folio was missing just two of the original 15 plates, had been estimated at $2/4,000 and received 62 bidding increments. Only a handful of complete sets are known to exist. Watch for a more extensive sale recap in a future issue.