Celebration Of Life: Peter Tillou - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: May 27, 2022
LITCHFIELD, CONN. — Please join Peter Tillou’s family in celebrating the life of international art and antiques dealer, Peter Tillou (1935-2021), on Saturday, June 4, from 3 to 6 pm. The celebration will take place at the Litchfield Country Club, at 256 Old South Road. All are welcome to attend; it is not necessary to RSVP.
