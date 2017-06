Review and Photos by Jackie Sideli

EAST FALMOUTH, MASS. – The Cape Cod Antique Dealers Association (CCADA) sponsors shows across Cape Cod on a regular basis. On Saturday, June 3, the association produced its Late Spring Falmouth Antiques Show, indoors, at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds with 31 dealers; there was a good line of customers at the 10 am opening and sales were brisk throughout the day.

A nonprofit organization with 150 members involved in antiques and fine art from Cape Cod and a dozen other states, CCADA attracts customers from across the area. Antiques dealer Barbara Adams noted that a group of customers made the trip from Martha’s Vineyard just to attend the show.

Lannan’s Antiques, a dealer at the show, recently relocated his auction and retail nautical business from downtown Boston to Norwell, Mass. Lannan was exhibiting an interesting array of ship’s wheels, ship’s lights and cased ship models. He sold a rocking child’s speed boat, which dated from the 1930s, to Dave Colombo, a collector from Hyannis for $1,695.

Davidian-Americana was showing a fanciful American hooked rug, priced at $310. At Woodsview Antiques, Jerrilyn Mayhew was offering pewter, paintings, country furniture, baskets, paintings and Oriental rugs. Witt’s End Antiques, Wallkill, N.Y., was showing a striking, decoratively painted Danish four-drawer pine chest, dating from the Eighteenth Century, which was priced at $1,400.

Other participating CCADA members included Aurora Borealis Antiques from Falmouth, and Bakeman Antiques, Chatham, who offered a folk art portrait of a gentleman, a fragment of an early cane back chair, a sampler and a nest of drawers.

David Thompson, who came to the show from South Dennis, was offering a select collection of ephemera, including vintage photos and antique paper material of all kinds. Hillary and Paulette Nolan offered a period Queen Anne duck foot table for $3,800.

Partridge House, from Duxbury, was offering an early landscape painting, a portrait of a gentleman, and a Windsor armchair in black paint. Priscilla Hutchinson from East Dennis exhibited Americana and folk art.

Mary Lou Peterson and Carl Peterson from Sherman Alden Antiques, East Falmouth, said they were pleased with the event, noting, “We’ve had a good show.”

The CCADA’s shows will continue through the summer. For more information and a list of all the association’s shows, www.ccada.com.