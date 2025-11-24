Cat-Decorated Stoneware Gets Purrfect Price At Crocker Farm - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: November 24, 2025
SPARKS, MD. — Nearly 500 lots were offered by Crocker Farm in its November 5-14 Fall 2025 Stoneware & Redware Auction, a sale that was nearly white-glove and realized $1.2 million. In addition to several regional records, the auction included a crock by W.H. Farrar of Geddes, N.Y., that featured “finest known depiction of a house cat in Nineteenth Century American stoneware.” Bidders agreed with this assessment, and the 14-inch-tall piece sold to Adam Weitsman, an advanced collector of New York stoneware, for $204,000 including premium, more than five times its high estimate. Watch for a future issue for a more expanded discussion of the auction’s top lots.
