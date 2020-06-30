Review by Madelia Hickman Ring, Catalog Photos Courtesy State Line Auctions

CANAAN, CONN. – On Saturday, June 20, State Line Auctions offered more than 350 lots of general estate property in an online only sale that had a two-week preview so clients could come in to examine lots in person, by appointment. Taking a break from unloading a truck with property for the next sale to speak to us by phone, Bruce Kalbacher said that the sale totaled “about $90,000″ and was 96 percent sold by lot.

The surprise result of the sale came about 100 lots in, when a pair of Nineteenth Century three-section cast iron shelves sold to a trade buyer for $6,396 against a pre-sale estimate of $50-$1,000. Kalbacher said they had come from Yale University.

Fine art – whether traditional, contemporary or folky – was a hot category if the results are any indication. Bringing top billing was an unseasonal winter landscape in oil on canvas by A.T. Hibbard that measured 28 by 33 inches and which bidders pushed to $3,813, well beyond its estimate. Thelma Appel’s (American, b 1940) “Painting in a Field” achieved $2,460, and a folky American ice-skating scene made $492.

Modern furniture featured heavily among the top lots. Bringing $1,968 was a Midcentury Modern executive desk by Paul McCobb; a single Danish modern stool with black upholstery that Kalbacher thought could have been by Hans Wegner was raised to $1,722 and a set of nine Scandinavian side chairs achieved $1,353.

A surprising result was $2,952, paid for a carved oak Victorian console table; it was the high-water mark in a category that continues to sell for modest prices. Other Nineteenth Century furniture lots that sold included a pair of laminated rosewood side chairs attribute to Belter that found a new home for $584, a pie safe with punched tin panels made $461, while an English breakfront was snapped up for $369.

Other notable results included a framed Chinese embroidery featuring flowers and a crane below an extensive character inscription that made $2,091 and a group of 50 pieces of Chinese export porcelain in the Rose Medallion pattern that made $984. Bringing $1,107 was a silver trophy from 1907; a silver teapot and cream pitcher, each with bone handles, sold together for $984; an English teapot with repousse decoration made $800 and a sterling silver platter achieved $861.

Lots that might be described as “unusual” included a vintage chrome wraparound shower that splashed out at $1,230; a set of four Ferrari 15-inch tires with rims made $800; and a folky Adirondack chair and stool settled at $523.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.

State Line Auctions’ next sale will probably take place at the end of July and will feature similar estate property because, as Kalbacher says, “it’s what we do.”

State Line Auctions is at 80 Main Street. For information, 860-453-4370 or www.facebook.com/State-Line-Auctions-Estate-Services-245943595544307/.