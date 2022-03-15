Carved Romanesque Madonna & Christ Child Brings Top Dollar For Hargesheimer

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY — Leading Hargesheimer Kunstauktionen’s March 9-12 auctions of jewelry, fine arts, antiques, Nineteenth Century paintings, sculptures and Old Master sculptures was an important French Romanesque Madonna and child, attributed to Auvergne, circa 1150-1200. Standing 26 inches high and carved from hardwood with a linen background with traces of painting but lacking the head of the Christ child, the work came from a private Rhineland collection. It sold to a Swiss buyer, bidding by phone, for $115,961, nearly three times its high estimate. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium and have been converted into US Dollars.

A more extensive sale report will follow in a future issue.