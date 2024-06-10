Carved Pine Room Leads Doyle’s Dalva Brothers Collection Auction

NEW YORK CITY — In a dedicated two-day sale of items from the Dalva Brothers collection, Doyle offered more than 530 lots of furniture, porcelain and other decorative arts. Selling on the first day, the highest price overall was achieved by an Eighteenth Century English George II carved pine paneled room. Complete with a fireplace mantel, wall shelves and a carved column and pediment doorway, each panel was 13 feet high. Several panels included carved trees in arched frames rather than the more common flat rectangular pattern. The mantel, carved with robed female figures standing on either side and a radiant face centered above, flanked by scrolling foliate details, measured 66 inches high by 113 inches wide and was 19 inches deep. Altogether the room, comprised of elements from three rooms, sold for $64,000 with buyer’s premium ($60/80,000). A more in-depth look at the auction will be in a forthcoming issue.