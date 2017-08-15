BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — At Nye & Co’s summer estate sale, August 16, a box of jade pieces, described in the catalog as “a large collection of carved jade including snuff bottles, many with stands, approximately 31 pieces,” came to the block early in the sale. Opening at $150 (the estimate was $300/500), the second bid was $21,000 and owner John Nye knew there was something special in that box. Bidders vied to own the collection, competing to the tune of $87,500 including the buyer’s premium. “With the waning interest in the English Country House aesthetic,” said Nye, “Chinese works of art is one of the areas still ripe for surprises. Sometimes the most benign looking object can yield unexpected results. This is what happened with our group lot of jade and is, ultimately, what makes the auction process so much fun. It was very exciting.”

We’ll have a full review in a future issue. For more information, www.nyeandcompany.com or 973-984-6900.