Cartier Cigarette Case Blows To Top At Schwenke - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

WOODBURY, CONN. — It was a celebration for Schwenke Auctioneers on July 8, as the firm conducted its Sixteenth Anniversary Fine Estates Auction, which saw more than 600 lots cross the block. Mainly featuring the first part of the estate collection of Bobbie Hainline Howrey, the sale also included items from estates and collections in New York City, Westchester County (N.Y.), Massachusetts and Connecticut. The day was led by an 18K gold Cartier cigarette case consigned from a Connecticut gentleman. Cataloged as a “possibly unique flask shape,” the case had a telescoping sliding inner and outer case construction and was marked “Cartier Paris.” It puffed out a $17,500 finish, including buyer’s premium, to win the day. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.