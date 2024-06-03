Cartier 14K Gold Diamond Bangle Bracelet Tops Peterborough’s Estate Auction

PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — A vintage estate Cartier 14K gold diamond bangle bracelet from a New Jersey estate sold for $4,200, including buyer’s premium, becoming the top lot in Peterborough Auction’s June 2 fine art, jewelry and antiques sale. Marked “Cartier 14K,” the hinged bangle featured a top channel set with 26 carre cut diamonds, very bright and clean, each approximately 2.6mm with a 2.5 estimated total carat weight, the top measuring approximately 3.8mm wide. The overall sale showcased a broad array of antique and estate jewelry and loose stones as well as fine art, silver, Oriental rugs, antiques and collectibles, ethnographic works and more. Watch for a further review.