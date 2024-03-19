Cars, Carats & Canvases Attract Bids In Abell’s Two-Day Sale

Review by W.A. Demers; Photos Courtesy Abell Auction

LOS ANGELES — The main draw at Abell Auction’s two-day March 9-10 sale was a parade of classic automobiles, but it was an untitled Sumi ink on paper by Keith Haring (1958-1990), offered on Day 1, that crossed the finish line with the top price overall. Dated June 29, 1988, signed and dated in pencil lower left, the maze-like work realized $387,500. On Day 2, a 1955 Aston Martin DB 2/4 MKII drophead coupe with an odometer reading of 26,560 miles drove away for $156,250. The sale was full of notable highlights, including record-setting prices, according to Todd Schireson, vice president and the third generation of his family to work with Abell.

The sale totaled $4,125,000, according to Schireson, with a sell-through rate of 85 percent. He said the Haring went to an art gallery in New York, while the Aston Martin went to a car collector. Many lots went over estimate, and the sale had 1,600 active bidders and more than 15,000 registered buyers for each day.

Surprises abounded, he added, as Rolex watches and Hermes bags both did very well. “The car market was strong, too.”

Continuing the tones of black and white, the next highest selling fine art lot was a Pablo Picasso (1881-1973) “Grande Tete De Femme Au Chapeau Orne (Large Head of a Woman with Decorated Hat),” which realized $118,750. Coming from a Big Canyon estate in Newport Beach, Calif., the linocut on Arches, 1962, was edition 17/50 (there were also 25 artist’s proofs), pencil-signed and numbered to lower margin. Published by Galerie Louise Leiris, Paris, 1963, the image measured 25 by 20½ inches.

Pop art proved popular as Ed Ruscha’s (b 1937) monochromatic “Made in California” lithograph in colors on Arches, 1971, edition 40/100, found a buyer at $87,500. Signed, dated and numbered in pencil lower left, it measured 20 by 28 inches.

From Andy Warhol’s (1928-1987) “Cowboys and Indians” series came “General Custer,” which portrayed the Civil War figure in his personalized uniform and earned $81,250. Comprising mostly red, white and blue, as well as some gold details, the portrait captured Custer’s aloof persona as he crosses his arms and looks away. Custer, of course, is especially known for the Battle of Little Bighorn where he led his forces against a band of Lakota Sioux and Cheyenne tribes led by Sitting Bull. So Warhol included Custer in the series to highlight the tensions between the army and Native Americans. Created in 1986, the color screenprint on Lenox Museum Board is hand signed in the lower left corner in pencil. Published by Gaultney, Klineman Art, New York and printed by Rupert Jason Smith, New York, it measured 36 by 36 inches.

More classic cars were notable on Day 2. Nearly tripling its high estimate, a 1974 Jaguar E-Type OTS 4.2 liter brought $87,500. The transmission was four-speed manual, the body color was silver with a black vinyl convertible top and black interior. OTS stood for open two-seater.

Two jewelry lots proved most notable in the sale. One was a David Webb 18K yellow gold, platinum, diamond and enamel convertible parure, which commanded $87,500. The other was a Van Cleef & Arpels 18K yellow gold diamond and ruby mystery set ring, which brought $75,000.

The David Webb piece came from the Beverly Hills estate of Katherine Domyan, the Hungarian internationally famed two-time Olympic swimmer and gold medal winner. The geometric form pendant, pave set in platinum featured 67 full cut round diamonds [H/VS], accented with opaque black enamel. A set of two identical 18K yellow gold and platinum David Webb link bracelets with opaque black enamel accents could be attached to the necklace to provide length.

The yellow gold band-style ring was a mystery set with 63 square step cut rubies, approximate total weight 3.64 carats, accented with 42 full cut round diamonds [G/VS] with an approximate total weight of 1.36 carats. This came from the private collection of a New York Hermes client and jewelry collector and was accompanied by a copy of the original purchase receipt from Van Cleef & Arpel, 22 Place Vendome, 75001 Paris, October 21, 1985, and the original ring box.

Finally, an important Chinese bronze elephant censer and pair of vases surprised by leaving the gallery at more than five times its estimate, finishing at $106,250. With Xuande mark, the Ming dynasty censer was inset with rubies, sapphires, jade, turquoise, pearls, citrines, carnelians and glass. Its body was finely cast and rested on a triangular bronze stand; the vases were unmarked.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. In its next sale, Abell will present Disney-The Iwerks Collection on March 28 featuring rare Disney collectibles, including a signed Charlotte Clark Mickey Mouse Doll: Signed by Walt Disney on lower right foot and a message from Walt Disney written on left foot, with certificate of authenticity signed by David Lee Iwerks and stamped by L.A. County April 24, 2013. On April 4, Abell’s Pop, Southwest and Lux Design sale will feature a great collection Pop art, Southwestern pottery and luxury items, For additional information, 310-858-3073 or www.abell.com.