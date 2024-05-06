Carroll’s ‘Bass’ Leaps Out Of Water For Vero Beach Bidders

VERO BEACH, FLA. — The May 4 auction of Florida art and antiques, conducted by Vero Beach Auction, featured several Highwaymen paintings, jewelry, collectibles and silver. Leading the sale was an unusual commission by Florida Highwaymen artist, Mary Ann Carroll (1940-2019). The work, titled “Bass,” came with a photocopied handwritten note from the artist that said, “This is the only one of these I’ve painted / by special order.” Featuring a large, open-mouthed bass leaping out of bright blue water with some vegetation around it, the unusual painting sold to a Florida-based phone bidder for $12,600 with the buyer’s premium ($5/8,000). A comprehensive review of the sale will be in a forthcoming issue.