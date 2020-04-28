Carrie Fisher Asked To Be Paid In Antique Chairs For Role In ‘Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back’

LOS ANGELES – Actress Carrie Fisher, renowned for her sharp tongue and good wit, asked to be compensated in sexual innuendo that took the form of antiques for her cameo role in Kevin Smith’s 2001 film Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Smith recently revealed on Twitter. The Jay and Silent Bob series is wildly popular among its fans for bathroom humor and its beloved protagonist duo Jay and Silent Bob. Fisher’s role was that of a nun who picked the actors up while hitchhiking, and who promptly kicks them out of her station wagon for an air-headed but genuine misunderstanding.

Fisher’s agreement for the role asked for compensation in the form of a pair of antique beaver-hide chairs. When Smith asked her on set why she chose those, she replied, “I thought beaver was ironic currency to be in your movie.”