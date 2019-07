LOS ANGELES — Leading Bonhams’ Elegant Home sale June 24–25 was the Freels’ Carousel Collection, four sculptures from one of the United States’ premiere collections of Carousel Art, with estimates ranging from $10,000 to $110,000. Leading the collection was a very rare Allen Herschell Co outside row stander camel, circa 1924, which sold for $93,825. The one-of-a-kind camel was originally made at the request of the amusement park owner’s daughter, Emily Bourgard. The Allen Hershell Company was commissioned to create extraordinarily ornate carousel animals for the family machine, resulting in one of the most spectacular carousels ever made.

Other lots from the Freels’ collection that did well were a Gustave Dentzel chariot side that sold for $22,575 ($10/15,000), an E. Joy Morris outside row tiger that brought $75,075 ($50/60,000) and a Charles Carmel outside row standing horse for $50,075 ($40/50,000). A D.C. Muller & Brothers outside row stander giraffe estimated at $60/70,000 failed to sell.

The Freels family began collecting carousel figures in the mid-1960s. Mr Freels was able to gather more than 300 individual figures and create the American Carousel Museum, where the bulk of his collection resided until 1995. Since then, the Freels’ Collection has been featured in dozens of exhibits and museum shows throughout the country. Over the past few years, many carousel animals from the collection have been accepted into the permanent collections of many of America’s most prestigious museums.

Prices cited include buyer’s premium. For additional information, www.bonhams.com.