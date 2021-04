HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. – When Greensboro, N.C., antique dealer Caroline Faison decided it was time to close her shop and slow down a little, she called Leland Little, who, in due course, offered 475 lots of largely Continental furniture and decorative arts in a single-owner online-only sale on April 1. The results reflected not only Faison’s eye but her reputation in the field, with only three lots failing to sell from the podium, and a sale total of more than $315,000. Leading the sale was a large Nineteenth Century paint-decorated armoire that sold to a buyer in New England, for $6,000.

An extensive sale recap will follow in a future issue.