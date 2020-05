GEORGIA – Carole Hayward passed away April 21. She was 87 years old.

The last few years found us distanced by miles as she was living in Georgia, yet Carole remained in the souls of her adopted New England family.

Jim and Chrissy from Long Island, Jill, Diane, Sandra and others continued to visit Carole as I did; we enjoyed many dinners out.

Carole enjoyed what she did, her family and life itself; she found joy and thrill in the hunt, loving the pursuit of objects. She found success in sharing her abundant knowledge with others, translating her perception, expanding many of our horizons. She shared her understanding of the past through its artifacts. She was passionate about early rural antiques and the soul of an object captivated her.

It was during Carole and Ted’s early days together that they discovered antiques as affordable home furnishings. They soon embarked on a lifelong journey of collecting and dealing antiques; the pursuit shared as soulmates. Carole and her late husband Ted founded Yankee Smuggler Antiques approximately 55 years ago.

Carole and Ted were exhibitors of our multiple dealer shop when they lived in Delaware some 30-plus years ago.

They eventually retired to New England. They bought their dream house, an early home.

Myself and a couple friends moved them from their colonial home to a condo approximately 14 years ago, a sad day for sure.

When Carole became frail, she and some of her favorite items moved to a lovely assisted living community.

Carole was a sincerely warm and caring individual, she was smart and confident. She was easy to be with. I trust that she and Ted are “picking” the heavens!

-David Hillier, Antique Associates at West Townsend