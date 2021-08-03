Carlson Snowscape Brings Summertime Heat At Bunte

ELGIN, ILL. – An oil on canvas by Swedish/American artist John Fabian Carlson (1875-1947) sold for $11,400 in Bunte Auction Service’s August 1 sale. The quiet snowscape, “Woodland Peace,” measured 25¼ by 32¼ inches as an oil on canvas.

A lifetime academic artist, Carlson was involved with no less than six American art schools in his career, including the Art Students League, Buffalo Albright Art School and his eponymous institution, the John F. Carlson School of Landscape in Woodstock, N.Y.

The scene is a quintessential one for Carlson, who was known for his serene and peaceful snowscapes that balanced the dark shadows from the trees with the glaring light off the frosty ground.

Watch for a full review of this sale in a future issue.