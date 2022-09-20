Carlsen’s Anniversary Auction Is On The Money - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

FREEHOLD, N.Y. — Carlsen’s anniversary auction on September 18 featured period, American, English, midcentury designer and continental furniture, Americana, fine art by listed artists, sterling silver, estate jewelry and more. Old currency was coin of the realm, however, with $588 face value Franklin half dollars going out at $11,875, including buyer’s premium. Second highest lot was $600 face value 1964 or earlier quarters, which settled at $11,250. Watch for a further review of this sale in an upcoming issue.