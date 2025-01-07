Carlsen Gallery Puts Bow On 2024 With End-Of-Year Auction

Review by W.A. Demers

FREEHOLD, N.Y. — For its last auction of 2024 on December 8, Carlsen Gallery sold select artwork from the more than 100-year collection of the College of Saint Rose, Albany, N.Y., as well as other collections and estates from New York. The 358-lot sale counted an in-house crowd of about 100 people and totaled $380,000, led by an oil on canvas by George Inness (American, 1825-1894). “Tonal Landscape,” from an estate in Brooklyn, N.Y., surpassed its high estimate to finish at $15,000. The 12-by-16-inch painting of trees in the fore- and background displayed all the hallmarks of the tonalist artistic style.

“I thought that it was a very competitive sale,” said gallery co-owner Russ Carlsen. “All five phone lines were being utilized, and there was competition across the board for good things.” One of those good things was a Hudson Valley red gumwood kas. In old finish and in three sections, the 74½-inch-tall piece stood out with a $13,750 final price.

Erastus Corning, Jr, (1827-1897) a prominent Albany, N.Y., businessman, was depicted in a horse-drawn runabout painted in 1862 by Thomas Kirby Van Zandt. The 24-by-35-inch oil on canvas descended directly from the Corning family and sold for $10,625. “We were very happy to have been able to handle that,” said Carlsen. Van Zandt (1814-1886) was a painter active in the Albany region, known for his paintings of racehorses for their owners.

The Brooklyn, N.Y., estate consigned an oil on canvas depicting white and blue irises by Robert Reid (1862-1929), which brought $9,375 and was presented in an extravagant gold frame. “That was a killer frame,” said Carlsen. “I don’t know who made it, but it was a very, very pushy frame, and I think it helped the painting along.”

An oil on board portrait of Tiffany & Co., vice president and designer Oscar Riedener by Guy Pène du Bois (1884-1958) came directly from the Riedener family and left the gallery at $9,375.

From the College of Saint Rose came a charming fistful of flowers depicted by Pablo Picasso. This signed limited-edition lithograph in colors was done in 1958. It changed hands at $6,250.

Thomas Chambers’ (English, 1808-1869) “Village in a Landscape,” depicted white stucco buildings with red roofs nestled beneath what looked like a dormant volcano and surrounded by tropical vegetation. It came from the Brooklyn estate and had provenance to Skinner; a trade buyer won it for $5,937.

Glass master Dale Chihuly (b 1941) was represented in the sale by a three-piece “Macchia Seaform” glass set that was both signed and dated. From the College of Saint Rose collection, it also went out at $5,937 and is heading to California.

“We’re looking at March to come back with a nice, strong sale,” said Carlsen. “We’re probably going to be offering a number of paintings, watercolors and a few etchings from the Brooklyn estate.”

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. For information, 518-634-2466 or www.carlsengallery.com.