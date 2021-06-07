Carlsen Gallery Bidders Pluck Le Pho Bouquet

FREEHOLD, N.Y. – A colorful bouquet by Vietnamese artist Le Pho (1907-2001) blossomed to the head of Carlsen Gallery’s Exceptional Estate Auction on June 6. Estimated at $4/8,000, it received interest and competition from around the world but finally sold for $37,200 to an American buyer. The tempera on board picture measured 17Ã½ by 12Ã½ inches and was the top lot in a sale of 404 lots that was 99 percent sold and saw fine art achieve many of the sale’s top lots.

A more extensive sale recap will appear in a future issue.