Carlsen Gallery Bidders Pluck Le Pho Bouquet

-
-
Roland Auctions Single Owner Retirement Sale
Jun 10-10, 2021Old Kinderhook Sweet Summer Sale
Jun 08-08, 2021
-
Ledbetter 2-Day Event
Jun 11-12, 2021Andrew Jones Auctions Downtown Los Angeles
Jun 09-09, 2021
-
Published: June 7, 2021
FREEHOLD, N.Y. – A colorful bouquet by Vietnamese artist Le Pho (1907-2001) blossomed to the head of Carlsen Gallery’s Exceptional Estate Auction on June 6. Estimated at $4/8,000, it received interest and competition from around the world but finally sold for $37,200 to an American buyer. The tempera on board picture measured 17Ã½ by 12Ã½ inches and was the top lot in a sale of 404 lots that was 99 percent sold and saw fine art achieve many of the sale’s top lots.
A more extensive sale recap will appear in a future issue.
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036