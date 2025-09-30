Carlsen Celebrates Anniversary With Six-Figure Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Kiersten Busch

FREEHOLD, N.Y. — Carlsen Gallery celebrated its 41st anniversary on September 14, with its Anniversary Auction. It featured the next installments of both the Mr and Mrs Heisler, Sr, (Chenango County, N.Y.) and Deveikis Barkentin (Central Massachusetts) collections, among other furniture, fine art, accessories and more. The 379-lot sale had a sell-through rate of 98 percent, earning “just under $400,000,” according to vice president Abby Carlsen. She continued, “We think the sale went well, although the market remains ‘uneven.’”

In terms of the sale’s bidding demographics, Carlsen shared, “There was busy internet and phone activity and a nice live audience. Bidders participated from the UK, Canada, Europe, Australia and China.”

The day was led by an Eighteenth Century mahogany block-front chest-on-chest. Featuring a broken arch top and medial drop, the 88-inch-high chest nearly tripled its $5,000 high estimate, selling to an out of state bidder for $14,400. Following right behind at $12,000 was a Gothic-inspired mahogany bookcase made in Boston. Cataloged as “magnificent” because of its size — 141 inches long and 120 inches tall — the piece of furniture had six glazed doors atop six cabinet doors and sold to an in-house bidder.

A Grand Tour oil on canvas signed “DeMachin” and dated “1773” led fine art, besting its $1/2,000 estimate more than five times at $10,625. The landscape depicted a Roman forum and measured 17 by 13½ inches in its frame. Sliding to $9,375 thanks to a retail phone bidder was “Sleigh Ride Along Hudson” by Thomas Kirby Van Zandt, which dated to 1856.

A few more landscapes attracted bidder attention, including an unsigned oil on board of a beach scene from the American School ($3,438), an oil on canvas view titled “Nantucket Island after the Rain” by Elizabeth Saltonstall (1900-1990) ($3,125) and a landscape with cows by James McDougal Hart, which had provenance to a previous Christie’s sale ($2,813).

Sculpture was topped by “Diana the Huntress,” a marble bust by Randolph Rogers, which carved out a $7,500 finish from an internet bidder against a $1/4,000 estimate, despite a missing socle. Also, a Classical form, a bronze satyr by C. Echtermeyer, made in Dresden in 1868 and cast in Nuremberg in 1869, danced to $3,125.

A Black Forest hall or coat rack was not necessarily a sculpture, but had carved sculptural elements, in the form of a bear hugging the bottom of the 75-inch-tall rack; it sold to an out-of-state phone bidder for $4,680.

Jewelry selections made a good impression on bidders, as numerous pieces earned high prices throughout the sale. Offerings were led by an 18K yellow gold, emerald and diamond bracelet, which surpassed its $2/4,000 estimate to make $5,265. Following in price at $4,800 was a 14K gold bangle bracelet with a hidden vintage watch and set with diamonds and rubies. Another bracelet that did well was a 14K gold book chain example with a stick pin head that was embedded with precious stones; it was raised to $4,375 ($2/3,000).

An oval-cut diamond surrounded by channel-cut rubies was the center of a 9.2-pennyweight ring that slipped onto its new owner’s finger for $5,000, while a pair of 18K gold, diamond and emerald earrings with a matching pendant hung for $4,063.

A handful of pocket watches also ticked to success, led at $4,500 by an Illinois Company pocket watch connected to a gold watch chain, which weighed approximately 40 pennyweights and included its key. Other notable examples included a 14K gold circa 1908 Waltham pocket watch in working order ($3,438), a lot of two 14K gold pocket watches, one from Hampden Watch Company and the other from Elgin ($3,125) and an Elgin pocket watch which was sold in a lot with a Victorian cameo and a mourning chain ($2,375).

A few lots of Chinese porcelain were offered, taking many different shapes and sizes, including jars, plates and bird-form figures. A pair of antique Chinese blue-and-white ginger jars earned the highest price of the selections and will head back to their country of origin with a Chinese bidder for $6,875. The jars, which were decorted with depictions of two women with small children in a landscape setting, came with carved wooden stands and tops. The additional Chinese porcelain lots ranged in price from $188 for a pair of Chinese Republic period crown cranes to $750 for a lot of four pieces of Sang de Boeuf Chinese glazed porcelain.

Silver was led by a sterling silver flatware service by Gorham in the Chantilly pattern, which went home with an in-house bidder for $4,500. A Towle service for 12 in the El Grandee pattern also performed well, surpassing its $2/3,000 estimate at $4,063.

Carlsen’s next sale will take place on December 7 and will include estate jewelry, formal and country furniture and accessories. For information, 518-634-2466 or www.carlsengallery.com.