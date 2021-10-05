Carla Magoun, 87, Antique Dealer

SOUTH PARIS, MAINE – Carla Magoun, wife of antique dealer Jon Magoun, passed away September 21 at home after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease with her husband and daughter Jill at her side.

Carla was born and raised in Norwalk, Conn., and graduated from Norwalk High in 1952.

Carla ran a shop in Westbrook, Conn., for a few years called Stuff For Sale. In the early 1970s, Carla and Jon moved into an early house on Main Street in South Glastonbury and started to do shows. Six years later, Carla and Jon found an early brick house on 160 acres on Ryerson Hill in South Paris, Maine, where they made their home with family and friends

Jon and Carla would travel every month and set up at the Sara French Shows in Concord, N.H., among other shows around New England.

Carla had a very good eye and only bought and sold what she loved. She enjoyed 53 years as a very successful antique dealer with her husband Jon. She loved her family and friends and enjoyed spending time in her flower gardens.

Carla is survived by her husband Jon, her three children Jill Hoy, John Hoy, and Jen Hoy, and Jon’s son, Jon Magoun.

She was predeceased by her parents, her sister and Jon’s daughter, Tracy.

There are no services at this time. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Carla’s name to the no-kill animal shelter Responsible Pet Care in South Paris, Maine.