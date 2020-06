COMMERCE, CALIF. – A painting by Carl Clemens Moritz Rungius (1869-1959), “Alarmed (Big Horn Rocky Mountain Sheep),” climbed to $372,000, including premium, at Abell Auction’s June 14 sale of fine art and antiques. The oil on canvas, 30 by 40 inches, was signed lower right. Provenance included the Douglas & Eunice Goodan Living Trust, Jackson Hole Art Auction: September 13, 2014, and Thomas Nygard Gallery, Montana. Rungius, a leading American wildlife artist, was born in Germany and immigrated to the United States. He spent his career painting in the western United States and Canada. Watch for a full review of this sale in an upcoming issue.