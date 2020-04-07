Carbone & Sons Sells Eclectic Designer’s Connecticut Estate

Review by Madelia Hickman Ring

BROOKLYN, CONN. – Carbone & Sons’ Sunday, March 29 auction was billed as the sale of an “eclectic designer’s Connecticut estate,” and that was the right word, with the auction of just more than 525 lots of vintage and modern collectibles, including but not limited to Western and Asian furniture, decorative arts, prints and paintings, cast iron, garden objects, and many more. Despite the Connecticut “stay at home” order in place out of an abundance of caution due to the coronavirus, the sale proceeded to take place as planned, with all bids executed online, by phone or absentee bid.

Commenting by email after the sale, owner Gwen Carbone said, “Even in the midst of a pandemic, our Eclectic Designer Connecticut Estate online auction was a tremendous success!

In a crazy uncertain world, it seemed a perfect time to sell, since most people were staying home, and looking for something to do. Collectors are still collecting, and dealers are still buying and first-time bidders seemed eager to be part of the online auction world. We had a wide array of designer items, garden urns, home decor and English heirlooms that appealed to new and seasoned buyers. We had more than 400 bidders representing 25 states in the United States and six other countries. In this time of social distancing, it was wonderful to see people gather online for five hours to bid on antiques and collectibles, knowing that a portion of their bid went to COVID-19 relief. We are truly blessed!”

Leading the sale was a modern blue and white Chinese vase with squirrels hidden amid leafy foliate on each side of the vase. Estimated at $50/300, it brought $1,680. Other Asian works of art included a 14-inch-tall Celadon vase that made $510 and a pair of decorative Chinese tin canister lamps with black and gilt decoration on a green ground that made $420.

Prices quoted include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house

For information, 860-412-0486 or https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/163983_eclectic-designer-s-connecticut-estate/