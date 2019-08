DALLAS — Nearly three dozen collectors made bids for Captain America Comics #1 San Francisco Pedigree (Timely, 1941) CGC NM 9.4 off-white to white pages until it sold for $915,000 (against an estimate of $750,000+) to race to the top of Heritage Auctions’ Comics & Comic Art Auction August 1–3. The book comes from the storied San Francisco pedigree collection, a trove many Golden Age collectors rank among the very best, arguably behind only the Edgar Church/Mile High collection. The issue, complete with distributor markings and the “Tom Reilly” stamp in the middle of the back cover to identify it as part of the San Francisco collection, features an iconic cover image of Captain America taking on a squad of Nazis, deflecting a bullet with his shield as he flattens Adolf Hitler with a well-aimed punch. Watch for a full review in a coming issue.