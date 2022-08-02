Capsule Auctions Presents The Seymour Stein Collection - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

WESTHAMPTON BEACH, N.Y. — On July 28, Capsule Auctions conducted the onsite sale of the Collection of Seymour Stein (b 1942) from its warehouse in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., rather than its usual Chelsea showroom in New York City. The auction follows Capsule’s previous Deco & Design sale in June, which consisted of many Art Deco ceramics from Stein’s collection. This installment focused on decorative arts and interior design writ large, offering more than 200 items in a range of categories, mostly from the Twentieth Century. The highest bid was won by a pair of William “Billy” Haines (American, 1900-1972) chairs stitched in leather-clad wood, circa 1939, which sold for $11,250. They were believed to be a part of the limited production from the Desert Living Room at the Golden Gate International Exposition, 1939-1940 in San Francisco. Price quoted includes the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A more extensive review to follow in an upcoming issue.