Cape Cod Is The New Cool—CCADA’s 54th Annual Orleans Show Is Breath Of Fresh Air Amid Summer Heat

Review & Onsite Photos by Kiersten Busch

ORLEANS, MASS. — Mist rolled through the grassy front lawn of Nauset Middle School at the onset of the 54th Annual Cape Cod Antique Dealers Association’s (CCADA) Summer Antiques Show, which was held on August 3, from 9 am to 3 pm. However, the humid and cloudy weather conditions quickly made way for the sun, which bore down on dealers and buyers alike throughout the late morning and early afternoon.

Despite the heat, interested shoppers were out in full force, with 440 people passing in and out throughout the day. This number did not account for children 18 and under, of which there were many happily running around the show, just as interested in and engaged with the items offered as their adult counterparts. By the 9 am start time, there was already a bustling crowd making their way through the two main tents in the middle of the field, as well as the individual dealers’ tents located on the perimeter of the premises. According to Carl Goveia, CCADA president and dealer of over 10 years, “We ended up having one of the best gates ever, despite the heat and humidity. Thank God for the nice sea breeze we had all day!”

After the show’s conclusion, Goveia also reported “very positive” feedback from attendees, and that most dealers “did very well, but noted the sales consisted mostly of small items priced under $100.”

Goveia, under the name Nauset Antiques, based in North Eastham, Mass., also ran a booth during the show. “I carry a bit of everything,” he explained, showing off to us his array of offerings, which included lots of primitives, signage and an apothecary cupboard, which Goveia pointed out as something that had been drawing customers to his booth throughout the morning. He had just recently acquired it; “but it’s still here!” he joked. Goveia was also a fan of signage, displaying a wooden H.R. Brooks sign advertising “Carpentry + Painting.”

Marie Forjan, publicity coordinator for the CCADA and owner of Marie’s Memories, Eastham, Mass., set up shop right next to Goveia but offered a very different selection of items. Forjan had been busy all morning with potential customers and was chipper when we caught up with her about an hour into the show. “I love glass and pottery,” she said. “I tend to gravitate towards early Twentieth and late Nineteenth Century for both.” For glass, Forjan showed off a set of pink crystal drinking glasses, which she noted had been “very popular” with potential buyers. She also showed us an “unassuming” 1912 Arts and Crafts pot adorned with poppies made by Peters & Reed, which she named her favorite piece in the booth.

Jackie Nuccio, Keepers of the Past, East Falmouth, Mass., had fine art, lamps and several cases of jewelry, which, seemingly, was only a small portion of her collection. “I could fill this tent with everything I have,” she said, “I have too much.” She proudly showed off an Art Deco ring she had been wearing on her finger, as well as an 18K gold, ruby, sapphire and diamond encrusted ring, which she called “stunningly handsome.”

The booth of Nancy Mayer, Vintage Lady Linens, based in Milford, Conn., was popular throughout the morning, with various attendees inquiring about the copious amounts of linens, tea sets and cocktail forks that were on display. Mayer has attended the show as a dealer for around 10 years and expressed her love for the show and its audience. In terms of her linens, she’s “noticed there’s been an uptick in younger people” showing interest in them; “They’re sustainable, economical and reasonably priced, especially the napkins.” Her favorite items in the booth? Lace inserts of Jupiter and the Three Graces.

“It’s been a good show in general,” said Sheila Gediman, Stone Bridge Antiques, Tiverton, R.I., who was in the middle of selling a sterling silver platter shaped like a fish when we approached her booth. It was Gediman’s fourth year at Cape Cod, and this year she offered Spode chinaware, Irish linens, glassware and a 50-piece Staffordshire dining set, priced at $450. Of the set, she said “It’s a great color. It’s very 70s to me.” She acquired it altogether, but the set had previously been assembled from multiple collections.

Hailing from Rehoboth, Mass., was New England Seasons, owned by Dianne Freed. It was her third year at the show, where she brought what she described as “an eclectic mix of early country and accessories, books… I’m a Tasha Tudor specialist. It’s all just little things that make me happy.” In addition to the antique children’s and local architecture books, Freed offered a whole menagerie of animals, ranging from small metal mice statues to Staffordshire dogs to small Steiff animals — we spotted rabbits, a zebra, a lamb, squirrels, a tiger, dogs and a jaguar, among others.

Self-described as “haute-bohemian,” Carolann Burke, Carolann Burke Antiques, Quincy, Mass., brought Indian and Southeast Asian textiles, antique Japanese bamboo canterburies, Chinese blue and white pottery and folk art baskets. Burke was in the process of finalizing several sales when we approached her booth; “It’s been a very nice crowd,” she reported.

“I’ve been up since 3:30 in the morning preparing,” Linda Brown of Cargill Collection, White River Junction, Vt., shared with us. “This is always a nice show. I’ve been a member of the CCADA for years; the show has a good reputation.” Brown displayed an eclectic mix of vintage primitives, wood and metal works and China. She was especially fond of a Fenton cranberry glass set that she had just purchased, noting that she loved their bright color. Her favorite item, a heavy shelf that could fold flat to transport, had already been sold.

An hour and a half into the morning, Paula Deane, Cat’s Meow Antiques, Mashpee, Mass., was already “wiped out,” as she phrased it. All that was left at her booth were a few smalls, a Steiff bear, a few sewing materials and cookie cutters, one painting and some jewelry. “I believe that anyone who comes into my booth should be able to buy,” she explained. Deane, who has attended the show for years as a dealer, is a huge fan; “It’s a great community. You can always find good stuff for reasonable prices.”

Patricia Ferrara, Ten-Mile Antiques, Attleboro, Mass., said that the show was “going well” for her almost two hours in. “I’ve been selling a lot of jewelry, especially gold, silver and American Indian, which is my specialty.” Ferrara noted that her American Indian jewelry — specifically her Navajo examples — has become much more popular as of late, and was happy to show off some, made with tanzanite and turquoise. She also offered Victorian and Chinese hat boxes and various porcelain smalls.

Things were heating up in the individual dealer tents that circled the perimeter of the lawn later in the afternoon, both in terms of the weather and sales. Kay Linkkila, a local dealer from Orleans, said that she had been doing “pretty good. There have been a lot of people, some lookers and some buyers.” Linkkila specializes in garden, country and ironstone works, all of which she had on display in her booth. She also had a dozen or so breadboards for sale, of which she remarked, “I also buy a lot of breadboards!”

Thomas and Eileen Leek made up Tom’s Curiosity Shop, also located in Orleans. They deal primarily in ephemera of all kinds, which was evident when walking through their booth, consisting of 10 plus tables, all with a different theme. Some housed local Cape Cod treasures, others antique books or war posters from the early Twentieth Century, and even more with portraiture and Japanese dishware. Eileen shared that it was their third year participating in the show, and that they “sell well here.” Tom, a member of The Ephemera Society of America, enthusiastically claimed that he was “a paper guy,” showing us various maps and postcards he was offering.

It did not take much to draw attendees into the booth of Chris Donnelly, the Marion, Mass., based owner of Port Out Starboard Home (or P.O.S.H., for short), which contained an impressively decorated array of maritime-related antiques. “It’s been going great, we’ve had a nice, steady crowd,” Donnelly reported. Her favorite piece in the booth was a ship’s diorama from the Nineteenth Century. Also offered were maritime portraits, telescopes, flags, fishing floats, ballast bottles, maps, ships in bottles and am antique French nautical automaton, among other items.

“I sell a mix of everything; whatever catches my eye and I think other people would enjoy,” shared Ted Biszko, whose eponymous business is based in Brimfield, Mass. Amidst all the antique advertisements at his booth, Biszko chose a framed whiskey advertisement as his favorite, saying, “It’s subtle. The face the boy is making while he’s looking at his own reflection is funny!”

Stepping into James Buchanan’s booth felt like leaving a well-decorated porch garden, only to enter a beautifully furnished home. His business, appropriately titled Cottage Couture, sells out of Acushnet River Antiques, a large co-op in New Bedford, Mass., which houses over one hundred individual dealers. “We’ve had a good day,” he cheerily explained to us, a few hours into the show. “Attendees have been drawn to the setup with the urns,” which housed purple flower arrangements inside of them. Buchanan brought a good number of primitives, as well as country and garden items, which are his specialty. He also offered painted wooden furniture — his favorite — as well as glassware and Staffordshire plates.

The last booth we stopped at for the day belonged to Alan Herman, Whaling Days Antiques, also based out of New Bedford, Mass. A veteran to the show who has participated for more than 30 years, Herman was already virtually sold out by midday. “I already sold my favorite item,” he admitted, talking about a handmade nautical hooked rug. Herman specializes in country and whaling items, some of which were left at his booth, including some Inuit walrus bone scrimshaw, carved bone clothespins, grape shots and an antique jug.

All proceeds from the show help fund the CCADA’s scholarship fund and cultural enrichment fund. For more information, www.ccada.com.