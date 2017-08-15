PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – A three-day sale at Northeast Auctions from August 18-20 saw brisk bidding on a rare, large China trade reverse painting on glass. The circa 1870 view of a mother and child, an attendant nearby and a view of Canton harbor with a paddlewheel steamboat in the distance, doubled low estimate to close at $102,000 including buyer’s premium. The painting bore the provenance of Boston dealer Samuel L. Lowe, Jr., a pioneering specialist in the marine arts field. Documented in a dedicated catalog, property from the Doris and Stanley Tananbaum collection surged past estimate. From the collection of Isobel and Harvey Kahn, a table-top carousel carved and painted by Pennsylvania folk artist John Scholl (1827-1916) left the room at $90,000. Watch for a complete report in Antiques and The Arts Weekly.