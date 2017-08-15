-
-
Winter Associates, Inc. Auction
Aug 28-28, 2017Great Gatsby’s Auction Gallery
Aug 25-27, 2017
-
Eldred's 50TH ANNUAL ASIAN ART WEEK
Aug 22-26, 2017
-
Published: August 21, 2017
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – A three-day sale at Northeast Auctions from August 18-20 saw brisk bidding on a rare, large China trade reverse painting on glass. The circa 1870 view of a mother and child, an attendant nearby and a view of Canton harbor with a paddlewheel steamboat in the distance, doubled low estimate to close at $102,000 including buyer’s premium. The painting bore the provenance of Boston dealer Samuel L. Lowe, Jr., a pioneering specialist in the marine arts field. Documented in a dedicated catalog, property from the Doris and Stanley Tananbaum collection surged past estimate. From the collection of Isobel and Harvey Kahn, a table-top carousel carved and painted by Pennsylvania folk artist John Scholl (1827-1916) left the room at $90,000. Watch for a complete report in Antiques and The Arts Weekly.
Carved Jade Pieces Bring
$87,500 At Nye & Co.
August 21, 2017
Les Roses Blossom Well
At Julia’s Auction
August 18, 2017
Copley Fine Art
Sells Landmark Decoy Collection
August 15, 2017
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036