‘Calvin And Hobbes’ Comes To Dinner At Heritage - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — Four auction records were set in just the first 90 minutes of Heritage Auctions’ September 8-11 Comics & Comic Art Signature® Auction, one of which was rarer than dinosaurs’ teeth. The only thing more remarkable than an original Bill Watterson Calvin and Hobbes strip is one with a note to Doonesbury creator Garry Trudeau. This February 1992 daily strip in excellent condition sold for $216,000 to become the most expensive Calvin and Hobbes sold at auction. Very few original strips of this beloved comics series come up for sale, and this was just the second hand-colored example ever sold at Heritage. For information 214-528-3500 or www.ha.com.