DALLAS – Items from the estate of the late Texas and Oklahoma oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens – plus pieces from the stately R.L. Thornton Chateau mansion just outside of Dallas and other prominent estates – were packed into a four-day “Texas Billionaires” auction that ran September 12-15 by J. Garrett Auctioneers. Conducted online only, with phone and absentee bids accepted, more than 2,300 lots came up for bid over the course of the four days.

A marble and bronze depiction of Othello by Pietro Calvi (Italian, 1833-1885) started the series off with a bang on the first day, realizing $102,400, including premium. The museum-quality sculpture, executed in Milan circa 1870, is 36 inches tall and includes the rare original handkerchief and a bronze lion placard with inscription, ($60/80,000). “It is going to a gallery in London and we are very thrilled,” Julie Garrett VanDolen told Antiques and The Arts Weekly. “We consistently hovered around 1,200-1,400 watchers the entire four days, even on a Monday and Tuesday,” she added. “We are thrilled as a small, family auction house. Definitely our all-time record.”

A full review of the sale will follow.