California Gold Rush Knife Slashes Eldred’s Expectations - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — The top lot of the first day of Eldred’s April 6-7 Spring Sale was a 9-inch-long gold and silver mounted dress Bowie knife with a bone and silver coffin-form handle and sheath inscribed “Sacramento May 1859.” Discovered in a private collection on Cape Cod Collection, it sold to a California buyer for $68,750, a significant advance over the presale expectation of $9/12,000. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; a more extensive sale recap of highlights from both days will appear in an upcoming issue.