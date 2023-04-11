California Gold Rush Knife Slashes Eldred’s Expectations - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: April 11, 2023
EAST DENNIS, MASS. — The top lot of the first day of Eldred’s April 6-7 Spring Sale was a 9-inch-long gold and silver mounted dress Bowie knife with a bone and silver coffin-form handle and sheath inscribed “Sacramento May 1859.” Discovered in a private collection on Cape Cod Collection, it sold to a California buyer for $68,750, a significant advance over the presale expectation of $9/12,000. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; a more extensive sale recap of highlights from both days will appear in an upcoming issue.
Rabbit & Duck Covered Majolica Dish A Strong Pre-Easter Result For Doyle
April 11, 2023
‘Figures At Rest’ Leads Doyle’s Fine Art Auction
April 11, 2023
Al Held Acrylic Sets Direction Of Material Culture Sale
April 11, 2023
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036