Calder’s William Penn Bronze Stands Atop Pook & Pook Auction

DOWNINGTOWN, PENN. – Pook & Pook Auctions’ two-day sale on October 9 and 10 offered items coming across the auction block from countrywide collections – from Ohio to Michigan, and from New England to Florida.

Alexander Milne Calder’s (American, 1846-1923) “William Penn” is the well-known statue of Penn that sits atop Philadelphia City Hall. Cast in 14 sections, it was completed in 1894 and stands 37 feet tall. In the October 10 session, a 28-inch, much-scaled-down bronze version nevertheless scaled up its $4/6,000 estimate to ring in a final price of $118,750.

Deirdre Pook Magarelli, the firm’s vice president, said the buyer, online via Bidsquare, was new to Pook & Pook.

In the firm’s October 9 session, a bidder said “I do” for an Ohio painted poplar dower chest, dated 1840, that similarly outperformed its $4/8,000 estimate to finish at $27,500, also to a private collector. Inscribed Elisabeth Luke, the decoration attributed to the Long family of Hardin County, the case featured potted tulips on a red ground with blue panels, 25 by 44 inches. It came from the collection of Edson J. Brown and Ross M. Trump, Medina, Ohio. A full review of this sale will follow.