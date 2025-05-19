Calder Stabile Passes $1M To Achieve Primacy At Doyle

NEW YORK CITY — Alexander Calder’s 1969 stabile “Krinkly Klang” passed the one-million-dollar mark to earn the top spot at Doyle’s Important Fine Art auction on May 14. Made from sheet metal, wire and paint, the 32½-inch-high sculpture was consigned from the property of a Florida lady and was exhibited in the Charles F. MacNiber Museum’s (Mason City, Ind.) show, “American Artists: An Invitational” in 1973. “Spirited competition over several minutes in the saleroom, on the telephones and online culminated in a winning bid from a private collector participating by telephone,” a post-sale release from Doyle noted. Registered in the archives of the Calder Foundation, New York, and with extensive additional provenance, the stabile floated past its $400/600,000 estimate to achieve $1,041,900, including buyer’s premium. Additional highlights from the sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.