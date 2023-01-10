Calder Moon Picture Rises High For Amero - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

SARASOTA, FLA. — A buyer in the United States, bidding on the phone, paid $88,500 for Alexander Calder’s (American, 1898-1976) “Moon Conversation,” a signed and dated gouache and ink on paper composition with striking yellow background. The result was one of the top lots — of 533 offered — in Amero Auctions’ New Year January Spectacular Auction on January 8 and came within a hair of the high estimate for the piece. Not only is the painting registered with the Calder Foundation in New York City but it had provenance to the Perls Gallery, Howard Russeck Fine Arts in Ambler, Penn., and a private collection in Philadelphia before it was acquired from a 2020 auction by the seller, a private collector in Florida. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; a more extensive sale recap will appear in a future issue.