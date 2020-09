FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. – A gouache on paper by Alexander Calder (1898-1976) outperformed its $25/35,000 presale estimate to finish at $97,650 with premium at Abington Auction Gallery’s September 2 late summer sale.

“In Mid-Ocean,” a playful evocation of sun, sea, sea creatures and Calder’s own hallmark forms, was signed and dated 1963, 29½ by 26 inches. The work is registered in the archives with the Calder Foundation. It was sold originally from the artist to Nicholas Guppy, who in turn sold it to Brook Street Gallery, London. The consignor purchased the painting in 1969 from Brook Street Gallery. Unframed, it now goes to a private collector. For information, 954-900-4869 or www.abingtonauctions.com.