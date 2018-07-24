-
Published: July 24, 2018
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Two Caines Brothers decoys, one a preening mallard hen, the other a mallard drake, sold July 23 for a combined total of $1,144,600, well over pre-sale expectations ($300/400,000 and $200/300,000, respectively). Both were oversize and had been originally owned by South Carolina-born businessman and statesman, Bernard M. Baruch (1870-1965), whose estate, Hobcaw Barony, occupied 175,500 acres in Georgetown, S.C. Baruch eventually gave both decoys to his friend and neighbor, Tom Yawkey, who purchased the Boston Red Sox in 1933. The pair were purchased by separate buyers. A more extensive report will follow. For information, 410-745-0485 or www.guyetteanddeeter.com.
