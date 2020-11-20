C.M. Russell Watercolor, Pen & Ink Letter Delivers $93,750

SCOTTS VALLEY, CALIF. – On November 29, Robert Slawinski Auctioneers conducted its online holiday estates auction. The sale featured a letter bearing the signature of Charles Marion Russell with a watercolor, pen and ink drawing. The handwritten letter to “Friend John,” and received from the Thackeray Hotel in London, was lofted to an above-estimate $93,750 on 21 bids. The letter is dated May 6, 1914, and describes Russell’s experience in England and France. The recently discovered letter also makes references to Montana, Russell’s home.

A full review of this sale will follow.