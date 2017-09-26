WOODBURY, CONN. – Only 7 ½ inches tall and fashioned as a blockfront chest of drawers, a caddy of carved mahogany surged past its $2/3,000 estimate at Thomas Schwenke’s Woodbury Auction on September 27, selling to a phone bidder for $18,000 including premium. H.F. du Pont contemporary C. K. Davis acquired the Eighteenth Century novelty, from Newport or Boston and illustrated in Wallace Nutting’s Furniture Treasury, from Israel Sack, Inc.., in 1939. A report on the sale, which included dozens of works with Davis provenance, will appear in a later edition of Antiques and The Arts Weekly.