Byron Browne Painting Tops At Sarasota Estate Auctions’ Two Day Sale

SARASOTA, FLA. — An abstract modernist work by George Byron Browne (American, 1907-1961) was one of the top lots at Sarasota Estate Auctions’ two-day sales September 18-19. The work, which was titled “Sphinx,” was painted in 1952 and measured 31½ by 25½ inches. With competition from multiple online platforms, the work sold to a private collector in Palm Beach, Fla., for $19,530. It was one of the highest prices paid during a sale that saw more than 1,500 lots cross the block and two world record prices set. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; a future issue will feature an extended sale review.