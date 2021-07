DELRAY, FLA. — On June 29-30 Bill Hood and Sons sold the entire contents of a $27 million Jupiter Island ocean front home with no reserves. The sale was full of listed fine art oil paintings, a large collection of Kirk repoussé sterling silver flatware and hollowware, Chinese porcelains, jade bronzes, and Italian and French gilt-bronze clocks, to name a few items. The sales were led by a Henri Guillaume Schlesinger oil Orientalist harem scene that finished at $57,600, including buyer’s premium. At 31 by 38 inches and signed bottom right, H. Schlesinger and dated 1846, it had sold earlier at a Sotheby’s sale. On Hood’s second day, a large Nineteenth Century French gilt-bronze clock struck $4,250, with premium. Featuring an enamel dial with Roman numerals, French time and strike movement it was 30 inches high by 22½ inches wide by 11 inches deep. Watch for a full review of the two-day sale later.